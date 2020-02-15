Many embrace the cold for LBC's Winter Warrior Patio Party

Many took advantage and even embraced Saturday's chilly temps.

They even called themselves, 'winter warriors' while doing it.

Lansing Brewing Company opened up their patio for what they call the 'best outdoor party of the winter.'

Fireplaces were lit, ice sculptures were out, beers were pouring and music was playing.

They were even live fire and hoop performances for the public to enjoy.

"It's an opportunity for us to get out and take advantage of winter, obviously we have a long winter here from time to time here in Michigan," said Jeremy Mckowen, the general manager. "Again, it's to celebrate really good beer, good food, good friends, and hang out outside on the patio."

A portion of the tickets prices went to a fundraiser for Project Piti Pami.

The winter warrior patio party also had a hat, coat and mitten drive going on where all items would be donated to charity.

