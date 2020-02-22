Many compete in 37th Annual Orchid Show and Sale

Saturdays' sun and warm temps made it feel like spring outside and the 37th orchid show and sale made it feel like spring inside.

This competitive event at MSU's Plant and Soil Science Conservatory exhibits hundreds of exotic blooming orchid plants from all over the world.

Orchid photography, flower arrangements, and art are all on display.

The show also offers free educational talks, workshops and advice from experts on caring for orchids.

"What orchids do, most people grow them in their house so when you can't get your fix outside, tending to your gardens, you can have something to tend to inside," said Pete Ostlund, Orchid Show Chairman. "But when you get a nice yellow orchid blooming in the middle of winter, it reminds you of spring when daffodils are blooming or something else is blooming."

The event continues on Sunday from 11-4 p.m.

