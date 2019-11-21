Many cancer patients feel uninformed about their treatment

A new study reveals many cancer patients wish they knew more about the side effects of their treatment.

In fact, about one-third of patients who underwent either chemotherapy, radiation or surgery felt uninformed.

Fatigue, nerve damage and GI symptoms were the most common symptoms that were worse than they expected.

Despite these findings, 9 in 10 patients felt they made the right treatment decision.

The study was led by researchers at University of Michigan and published in 'Journal of Oncology Practice.'

