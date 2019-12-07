Many 'Stuff the Bus' for CAHS and Eve

The Junior Chamber International (JCI) held their annual 'Stuff the Bus' event out at Walmart and PetSmart on Saturday to ask people to donate items to two non-profits.

"We promote community service through development and leadership opportunities," said Kristin Rhine, project chair of 'Stuff the Bus.'

Some of the items they asked for were clothes, toys, pet food and more.

The items collected on Saturday will go to animals at the Capital Area Humane Society and to End Violent Encounters (EVE).

"Eve is a local domestic violence shelter that helps women and children that fleeing abusive relationships. So all the supplies that are going to us are going to help these survivors," said Leah Dryer, director of community outreach.

1 in 5 women deal with the physical and mental aftermath of sexual trauma in their lifetime, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center. Events like 'Stuff the Bus' give hope to those facing these issues.

"We provided over 6,000 nights of safe shelter last year coming in and out so all that stuff really helpful for them," added Dryer.

People who donated say it just feels good to give back.

" It makes you feel really good to help somebody you know? $20 we bought a whole bunch of stuff," said Shelly Vaughen.

"If everybody shopped at Walmart and just bought one item that would hook these dogs, cats and bird and fish a big chunk of the year," said Karl Griffin.

