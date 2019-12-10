Man's body found three days after truck located in ditch

Police have recovered the body of a man whose truck was found submerged in a ditch in Michigan's Thumb region.

Tuscola County Sheriff Glen Skrent says the body of 44-year-old John Loughne was found around Monday about a quarter-mile from where his truck went into a ditch about 6 miles southeast of Unionville.

A deputy found the body in a swampy area Monday, three days after the wrecked car truck was located.

Skrent tells The Saginaw News that the body was found on the other side of the road from the ditch. The vehicle probably entered the ditch after midnight Friday.

