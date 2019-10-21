Mandatory training for school board members would be required under new legislation

A plan to require school officials to undergo mandatory training is making its way through the state Legislature.

If Senate Bill 540 passes, all district school board members elected or appointed after Nov. 1, 2020 would be required to complete about 20 hours of mandatory training.

The training would happen within two years of school board members being elected or appointed to a board.

The topics of the training would cover conflicts of interest, labor relations, education law, school finance, and board of governance.

After two years, each school district would be required to post whether or not board members had completed the mandatory training on the district's website.

Senate Bill 541 would include funds from the Department of Education to help pay for the training in forms of grants.

The legislation has been referred to Senate committees for further consideration.

