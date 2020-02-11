Man who swam to US from Canada to deliver books is released

A man who said he swam across the Detroit River from Canada to try to deliver handmade books before Christmas has won his release after two months in U.S. custody.

Christopher Sagajllo was arrested in December after crossing the Detroit River in a wetsuit and landing at Zug Island, just south of Detroit.

U.S. District Judge Linda Parker sentenced the 56-year-old man to time served Tuesday, clearing his return to St. Catherines, Ontario.

The British native is a permanent Canadian resident. Defense attorney Benton Martin says Sagajllo is not a “dangerous individual.”

