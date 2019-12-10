Man who struck, killed sheriff's deputy in road sentenced

A 24-year-old man accused of running over and killing a sheriff's deputy in southeastern Michigan will spend the rest of his life in prison without parole. Christopher Berak was sentenced Tuesday after his conviction last month for first-degree murder and murder of a police officer. Oakland County Deputy Eric Overall was hit outside his vehicle on Thanksgiving 2017 while deploying "stop sticks" to deflate a vehicle's tires. Berak was accused of leading Lapeer County deputies on a chase and deliberately hitting the 50-year-old Overall in Brandon Township. Defense attorney Steve Rabaut has said Berak had no intention of striking the deputy and was reacting to the stop sticks.

