Man who killed girl when they were teens gets new sentence

A man convicted of killing his pregnant girlfriend when they were teenagers in 1993 has been sentenced to at least 25 years in prison.

The new sentence gives Robert Leamon an opportunity for release after his earlier no-parole sentence was set aside by a Cass County judge.

Rebecca Stowe was 15 years old when she disappeared from the Niles area. She was strangled, and her body was buried in a rural area.

Leamon has been in jail or prison for more than 20 years.

His case was reopened because of a U.S. Supreme Court decision affecting so-called juvenile lifers.

