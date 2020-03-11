Man wearing camouflage accused of shooting at Pa. school van full of kids

Police arrested a man found dressed in a camouflage outfit in the Pennsylvania woods with multiple guns on accusations that he shot out the windows on an elementary school van.

The suspect faces several charges, including criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault and carrying firearms without a license. (Source: WPXI/Cox/CNN)

The suspect, who is not being identified until he is arraigned, denies he shot at the Shenango Area School District van Tuesday morning. He faces several charges, including criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault and carrying firearms without a license.

Officials say the van, which had seven elementary school students on board, was on Route 65 about 9 a.m. when a bullet hit a side window, shattering it. The bullet passed through the van and shattered another window on the other side.

All the students and the van driver were safe, officials say.

“The driver did tremendous. I can’t imagine how scary that was for him to know and hear that, but he was safe. He brought it to a stop, and the kids were safe and secured at that point,” said Police Sgt. Darrin Cwynar.

Police say they don’t yet know if the van was the intended target. Across the street from where police found the alleged shooter, a metal receptacle bin outside a business was shot at least 11 times.

“We do have a secondary crime scene where we found evidence of shooting, so I don't know if that was the intended target or if the van itself was," Cwynar said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WPXI, Cox via CNN. All rights reserved.