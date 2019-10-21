Police say man transported to the hospital after being hit by a bus

A man was transported to the hospital Monday after being hit by a bus, according to Lansing Police.

Lansing Police were dispatched to the area of north Martin Luther King near Filley Street at approximately 7:37 a.m. for an accident involving a pedestrian and a bus, according to police.

Police say officers arrived and located the victim, a 60-year-old man, with apparent injuries.

Police say the man was transported by the Lansing Fire Department to a local hospital with critical injures.

Police say officers on the scene learned from a witness that a yellow bus struck the victim and continued without stopping.

Police say accident investigators are continuing to work on locating that bus.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

