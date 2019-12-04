Man that killed a young father, shot 3 officers, formally charged

The man accused of killing a young father after breaking into the family's home, and then opening fire on police near Kalamazoo was formally charged Tuesday.

William Paul Jones faces 19 criminal charges including felony murder, according to WOOD TV.

Authorities said Jones was armed with two guns when he broke into 22-year-old Christopher Neal's home around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to 911 calls around 10:30 a.m. reporting an intruder inside of a home in on Proctor Avenue near King Highway in Comstock Township, east of Kalamazoo.

When officers heard gunshots they rushed inside the home.

That's when Jones killed Neal, and opened fire on officers.

Neal was shot in the back of the head.

One officer was shot in the shoulder -- another took a bullet to the leg -- and the third was grazed on the head.

According to WOOD TV, all three officers will be ok.

But family and friends say it's hard to understand why it happened in the first place.

Jones was just released from prison a few days before the shooting.

Neal's wife and young daughter were in the house when the break-in happened.

They hid and were not hurt.

Jones is at the Kalamazoo county jail awaiting trial, he is being held without bond.

