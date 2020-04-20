Man tells LPD he was accidentally shot

The Lansing Police Department was dispatched to the 1900 block of West Malcolm X on reports of a shooting Sunday night.

Police said upon arrival, officers located a 26-year-old man walking with minor injury to his face.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital and treated for a superficial injury.

LPD said the victim was reluctant to provide any information on what happened, but eventually said he and some of his friends were in a car and one of them was playing with a firearm.

Police said the man told police the firearm went off accidentally and the victim was grazed with the bullet.

Police said after the gun went off, the man was let out of the car.

Police said the man was uncooperative to give information on his friends.

LPD officers are continuing to follow up on this incident.

