Man taken to hospital after shooting on Lansing's north side

One man was shot in the leg Wednesday afternoon on the city’s north side and is hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting occurred around 1 p.m. Wednesday on the 1300 block of Lemrork Court, Lansing Police Public Information Director Robert Merritt said.

Police believe the shooting occurred during an argument between two men who know each other. The suspect left in a car and police are searching for him, Merritt said.

The area where the shooting happened is east of West Willow and North Pine streets near the Willow Vista apartment complex.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 517-483-4600.

