Man swipes donation jars

A man swiped donations from two Children Miracle Network donation jars at a local Speedway.

The Speedway at South Business 27 found the two empty jars in the men's bathroom.

Employees reviewed the surveillance footage and saw a man grab the jars off the counters and conceal them in his jackets and pants.

The video is from Oct. 17 at 1:30 p.m.

If you can identify him, please contact the DeWitt Township Police Department at 517-669-6578.

