Man shocked by police stun gun falls on knife, dies

Police say a man fell onto a large knife and died after a police officer shocked him with a stun gun in northwestern Michigan.

State police say 29-year-old Calvin James Schwab died Friday in Marion, about 155 miles northwest of Detroit.

Police said Monday that a woman called police for assistance, saying her son and husband were fighting and that the son had "two large knives." Two Evart police officers who arrived found the son near the family home and ordered him to kneel.

Schwab kneeled, but pulled a knife from his waistband, so one of the officers fire a stun gun into his back. He fell forward onto the knife, which fatally punctured his chest cavity.

The officers are on leave amid the investigation.

