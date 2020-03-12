Man sentenced to 62 years behind bars for shooting at police

A man who shot at Lansing Police officers in an incident two years ago has been sentenced to 62 years behind bars.

Investigators say Michael Magik Jones fired at officers in 2018 when they stopped to question him about his involvement in previous incidents.

He was convicted of two counts of assault with intent to murder, stemming from the confrontation with police.

Jones was also convicted of two felony counts related to his possession of a firearm.

Police say Jones shot into a building on Mary Avenue near MLK on March 31, before exchanging gunfire with police in two different locations. Jones suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was hospitalized.

Jones has a criminal record from 2010 when he was convicted for attempting to flee and elude police in Eaton County, and attempting to resist arrest in Ingham County, said Scott Hughes, an Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman.

Jones was also convicted that year in federal court on a heroin distribution charge, Hughes said.

