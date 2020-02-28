Man sentenced to 6 years for sexually assaulting a teenage girl

Eaton County Prosecutor, Douglas R. Lloyd, announced on Friday the sentencing of a man for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old child in 2017.

Ryan Gregory Zernec, 40, formerly of Lansing, was sentenced on Feb. 27, to 6 years and 3 months to 15 years in prison for third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Lloyd says the abuse happened in Delta Township when Zernec was 38 and engaged in sexual activity with a 14-year-old victim.

Eaton County Prosecutor Doug Lloyd said in a news release that during the sentencing hearing, Eaton County Senior Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Kelly Morton commented that Zernec portrayed himself as the victim in the case, this, coupled with his lack of remorse made rehabilitation impossible. For this reason, a lengthy prison sentence was necessary for the protection of our community and children, he said.

Lloyd said, “The strength and courage of the brave young victim is remarkable. The Defendant chose to take advantage of a child for his own sexual gratification and sexually assaulted her; such conduct cannot be tolerated. The sentence in this case will prevent the Defendant from victimizing another child and should send a strong message that my office will continue to work hard to protect the youngest members of our community for those who seek to prey on them.”

Zernec also received a concurrent 16 to 24 months for fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

