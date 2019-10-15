GRAPHIC: Man cuts through leg with chainsaw; dog saves his life

Johnny McKnight says his 1-year-old dog named Rambo is the only reason he is living today after a nasty chainsaw accident.

McKnight said for a dog that wasn't trained for rescue, Rambo really came through when it mattered most and helped him get to his front porch.

The accident happened when he was cutting trees. He said his chainsaw got away from him and made a cut in his left leg so deep that it was about a quarter of an inch away from bone.

"In some way or another, the saw that I was using, I don't know how it got me," said McKnight.

He yelled for help, and Rambo came running.

"Only thing I felt was the cut, and it was digging. It was just sitting right in there," McKnight said.

He said at first, Rambo tried to nudge him and get him to stand up.

McKnight held onto the dog while the dog held onto his pants with his teeth. Then the dog hopped to the front of the yard, pulling McKnight along.

McKnight said when he saw the amount of blood he was losing, he didn't think he'd survive.

Rambo pulled him to the front of the house and pushed him up the steps at the front porch. Then the dog barked, alerting McKnight's wife who was taking a shower, unaware that her husband needed emergency care.

"I heard a lot of commotion outside," Althea McKnight said. "The dogs were really barking, like I never heard them bark before. It was really strange."

"I was blessed to have that dog," Johnny McKnight said. "I just feel, I had to cry in my soul because that dog did, he saved me. He saved me."

Shortly after Althea McKnight heard the dogs, she heard her husband's cry for help, ran outside and called 911.

Johnny McKnight is expected to make a full recovery in about a week.

