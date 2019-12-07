Man registers bees as service animal

An Arizona man registered a beehive as a service animal.

He says too many people are faking their need for support and he did it to prove a point.

David Keller and his family don't keep bees, but he's still getting quite the buzz.

"A lot of people thought it was hilarious and a lot of people were getting upset," said Keller.

Last month, he saw a service dog that wasn't acting right.

"I could very easily tell that it was not a service animal because it was pulling the owner to the parking lot," said Keller.

"I was thinking that it's just too easy to get these animals to be service animals."

He successfully registered a picture of a beehive as a service animal online.

"They don't mean anything. You can go pay for a registry on one of those web sites and basically you're just paying for a piece of paper and to put a name on a list," said Jaymie Cardin, service dog trainer.

There are a few rules; federal law says only dogs and miniature horses may be used as service animals.

"The law is pretty clear that a service animal is an animal that is trained to perform a specific task related to the disability," said Sey In with the Arizona Center for Disability Law.

Keller hopes he's proven his point.

"It's making people believe all animals are service animals when they're not, and there's a clear difference," said Keller.

