Police: Man pops 'Baby Trump' balloon in Tuscaloosa

Police said a man deflated a 20-foot-high balloon depicting President Donald Trump as a baby holding a cell phone by stabbing it Saturday in Tuscaloosa.

The balloon was located at Monnish Park on 15th Street. Police said they responded to the scene and observed 32-year-old Hoyt Hutchinson had cut into the balloon and attempted to flee the area.

Hutchinson was apprehended and taken into custody on a charge of criminal mischief first degree. He was transported to the Tuscaloosa County Jail where he was held on $2,500 bond.

An online campaign raised more than $5,000 in less than 12 hours to bring the inflatable caricature to Tuscaloosa after it was announced that President Trump would be attending the game.

The balloon cost $4,000 to rent, and organizers say they planned to give the rest of the money to the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery.

As of Saturday night, at least four GoFundMe pages had been set up to defend the man who allegedly popped the “Baby Trump” balloon.

More than $2,000 has been raised.

