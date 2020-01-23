Man loses appeal over bright lights, 10 years in prison

This is a case of bright lights and a long prison term.

A federal appeals court says police had probable cause to pull over a man who was driving in Ypsilanti with his high beams on.

The stop led to the discovery of cocaine, an outstanding arrest warrant and ultimately a 10-year prison sentence.

Damario Tubbs-Smith wanted the evidence suppressed. He argued that the stop wasn't necessary because it was reasonable to drive with bright lights. But the appeals court noted Michigan law, which says drivers must ensure that their headlights don't cast “glaring rays” in the eyes of oncoming drivers.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.