Man looking to return Purple Heart Medal

One local man is searching for the owner of a valuable military medal.

He said he found the medal while cleaning up his home and going through old garage sale purchases.

Ron Forist says he was cleaning his home looking for something he could sell to help raise money for his church, but he came across a Purple Heart Medal instead.

"I bought three, four boxes of stuff, well I got home and put them away in a utility room that I had," said Forist.

Several years passed until he decided to go through the boxes.

"And I found this Purple Heart and I thought, 'oh my goodness' you know, and to me, of course that holds a lot of value," Forist said.

A Purple Heart Medal is awarded to members of the armed forces who are wounded or killed in service.

"If it was my father or grandfather, somebody that served our country and undoubtedly done something to earn that because not everybody gets one of those," said Forist.

Forist decided to search for the owners.

"I drove up and down the street quite a few times, but I can't remember the house," Forist said.

So he reached out to News 10 in hopes we could help find the owners. We reached out to a local army store to see if they could help.

"If there is no name engraved into no, there is really no way to track it down and it's even hard to tell what time period it came from," said Tyler Carpenter, Foxhole PX Store.

Forist says there is no name on the medal, the back just reads for military merit.

The Foxhole PX Store has a few Purple Hearts at their store for those to buy if they've lost it.

"The purple heart is a special medal, it's one of the few you really, really have to have earned it in order to be able to purchase," said Carpenter.

As of now we still have not found the owner of the medal. Until then, Ron plans to hold on to it until he can get it back to his rightful owner.

Ron Forist hopes to get it back to the rightful owner by Veterans Day on Monday.

