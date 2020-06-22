Man killed by train identified

The man hit and killed by a train in Lansing has been identified.

James Paul Timmer, 55, was a Lansing resident who died on the tracks near 1200 block of South Washington Avenue, about 600 feet west of the street, about 12:49 a.m. Thursday, according to a Lansing Police Department release Monday.

It’s not yet known why Timmer was on the tracks and the case is still being investigated.

The police said there is information that Timmer was renting a property, but it’s location is not known. Anyone with information on Timmer or where he lived should call LPD Sgt. Don Porter at 517-483-4667.

