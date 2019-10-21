Man in jail after being tracked by K9 officer

A man with outstanding warrants tried to outrun police on Monday but was eventually tracked down by a K9 officer.

It happened around 2:15 a.m. on October 21 in Calhoun County.

Sheriff's deputies are reporting that a man, with multiple arrests warrants out for his arrest, was spotted in the area of the 900 block of Capital Ave. NE in Pennfield Township.

They told him to stop but he took off, trying to evade the officers.

Canine Tuco, along with deputies, located the man "hiding on a porch of a nearby residence."

The 36-year-old man from Battle Creek was taken into custody without incident.

He is at the Calhoun County Jail being held on multiple charges, including resisting officers and the unrelated warrants.

Deputies were assisted by officers from the Battle Creek Police Department during the incident.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.