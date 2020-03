A man is in custody following a massive police presence on Lansing north side Monday night.

Lansing Police responded to the 1400 block of Marquette St. on Monday night (March 30, 2020).

Police were responding to a weapons complaint.

A suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

Lansing Police tells News 10 no one was hurt during the arrest.

