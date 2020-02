A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Lansing Saturday night.

It happened around 9:15 near Clark Street and East Cesar Chavez Avenue.

Lansing Police tell News 10 the shooting was not random.

They are currently looking for a suspect.

The victim has non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.

