Man hospitalized after being stabbed in Lansing

A man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed in Lansing Thursday, police said.

Officers with the Lansing Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing in the 4400 block of Seaway Drive around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21.

They found a man at the scene who had been stabbed multiple times.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Officers were given a vague description of at least two male suspects.

A K9 unit was called in to track those suspects but the search was not successful.

Lansing police tell News 10 that the stabbing was not random and there is not a threat to the public.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

