Man hospitalized after being hit by car

A man has been hospitalized and is in serious condition after being hit by a car while riding his bike Wednesday night.

The incident happened earlier in the evening near the intersection of State and Main Streets in Eaton Rapids.

Police said the 69-year-old man was crossing the street with stopped traffic, when a driver making a right-hand turn ran into him.

There is no word yet on the extent of the man's injuries.

Eaton Rapids police and fire department responded along with help from Michigan State Police.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.