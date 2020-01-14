Man gets 2nd life sentence for 2nd workplace shooting

A Detroit-area man has received a second life sentence for a second workplace shooting nearly two years ago.

Vernest Griffin,47, of Sterling Heights was sentenced Monday to life in prison without parole for killing Eriberto Perez, his former supervisor at Aluminum Blanking Inc. in Pontiac.

Perez died after Griffin fired an AK-47 at him as he sat at his desk in February 2018.

He previously was sentenced for killing another former supervisor, Keith Kitchen, that same day at the BSD Linehaul trucking company in Taylor. He also got life in prison for that killing.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

