Man gets 15 years in prison for 2002 Michigan homicide

A man who is one of three people charged in the 2002 slaying of a Michigan man has been sentenced to at least 15 years in prison.

The charred remains of Robert Caraballo weren't identified until 2015, years after they were discovered in a foot locker in a blueberry field.

Christopher McMillan pleaded guilty in October to second-degree murder and was sentenced Thursday.

He's expected to help prosecutors in the case against two co-defendants, including the victim's wife.

