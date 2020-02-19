Man found guilty of shooting MSU student, sentenced today

The man found guilty of killing a Michigan State University student will be sentenced Friday morning.

A jury found Steven Washington guilty of second degree murder last December.

He was accused of shooting Isai Berrones, 22, during an altercation outside an apartment complex.

Washington was reportedly involved in a fight outside of the 25 East Apartment Complex in East Lansing.

That is when he noticed Berrones standing near him.

During the trial, witnesses said they thought Berrones was holding a knife.

They also testified Washington shot Berrones in the chest.

Washington is facing up to life in prison.

