Man found guilty in connection with possession with intent to delivery charge

Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka said a man in Jackson was found guilty as charged, according to a press release from the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney.

Deonta Simpson, born Feb. 27, 1985, was found guilty of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession with intent to deliver cocaine as a fourth habitual offender, according to the release.

Back on Feb. 26, 2019, the Jackson City Police Department conducted a search warrant and found 12.8 grams of methamphetamine and 12.9 grams of cocaine, according to the office.

“We are pleased with this result and thank the jury for their service,” said Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka.

The sentencing date for Simpson is scheduled for Dec. 4, 2019 at 8:30 a.m., according to the release.

