Man faces 120 years in prison for allegedly making and distributing child porn

A man from Ingham County is accused of making child pornography.

The Michigan State Police (MSP) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force arrested 48-year-old Raymond Scott Kurtis on Thursday, October 10.

He's charged with 3 counts of distributing or manufacturing child sexually abusive material, 3 counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and 6 counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

According to the release, if convicted, Kurtis could face up to 21 years in prison for distribution and manufacturing child sexually abusive material, 30 years for aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, and 120 years for computer crimes-use of computer for child sexually abusive material.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet. There are many resources available to parents to assist in keeping children safe online. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website at http://www.missingkids.org. The MSP ICAC Task Force also provides resources at http://www.michiganicac.com.

