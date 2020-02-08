Man enters guilty plea in slaying of woman at Michigan motel

A man has pleaded guilty to murder in the slaying of a 62-year-old woman whose body was found in a northern Michigan wooded area.

The Traverse City Record-Eagle reports that 50-year-old Frank Supal told a judge Friday that Wanda Lyons was killed following a conversation they shared “over and over” at a Traverse City motel.

Her body was found Dec. 11 near Maple City in Leelanau County, northwest of Traverse City.

She had been beaten, stabbed and strangled. Lyons’ husband told police he left their room at the motel the night before after the couple had a disagreement.

He reported her missing several hours after her body found. Supal will be sentenced March 12.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.