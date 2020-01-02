Man dies kayaking in Saint Joseph river

A man died while kayaking in the Saint Joseph River in Niles on Wednesday.

Crews responded to a report that four kayakers were in need of rescuing at 8:30 a.m. Three people were able to safely be recovered from the river, while the fourth was missing.

The people were kayaking above the dam.

"We would like to make sure that people know they shouldn't be going into the river unless they really know what they're doing, especially above a dam," Niles Fire Chief Larry Lamb said.

Niles Mayor Nick Shelton posted updates on his Facebook and Twitter to keep people informed. According to Shelton, locating and recovering the missing kayaker was a team effort.

After hours of searching, a drone team spotted an "anomaly" near the dam, Shelton said.

"Lamb repelled down the rocky riverside to to help locate the missing victim," Shelton said.

Later, Shelton informed people that the kayaker died.

"I am saddened to report that the fourth kayaker has passed away," Shelton said. "Names have not yet been released. Please keep the victims and their families in your thoughts."

