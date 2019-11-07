Man dies from injuries in Jackson County crash, 2 others hospitalized

A Jackson man died from his injuries suffered in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Summit Township, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

Police have not released the 61-year-old man's name at this time.

The man was driving a Chevrolet Impala out of a parking lot near the intersection of Spring Arbor Road and 19th Street around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

The man pulled into the path of a Dodge pickup truck heading westbound, police said.

The man died from his injuries at Henry Ford Allegiance Health on Wednesday, police said.

A passenger in the Impala, a 47-year-old Jackson woman, was critically injured in the crash.

Both were extricated from the Impala by Summit Township Fire Department personnel.

The 40-year-old Jackson woman driving the pickup truck was taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Health with non-life threatening injuries.

Spring Arbor Road was closed for several hours while the crash scene was investigated by the sheriff's office reconstruction team.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

