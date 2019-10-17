Man dead, woman hospitalized in 'suspicious' incident in Owosso

Owosso police are investigating an incident that left one man dead and a woman hospitalized Wednesday night.

Owosso Public Safety officers responded to the 300 block of Dewey Street around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 17.

Upon arrival, officers found a man dead and woman with serious injuries inside a home, police said.

The woman is in critical condition at Memorial Hospital.

The death is being investigated as suspicious at this time, police said.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Owosso Public Safety at 989-725-0580.

News 10 is working to get more details on this story and will update the story as more information becomes available.

Stay with News 10 and WILX.com as we follow this situation. Refresh your page to make sure you are seeing the most current information.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.