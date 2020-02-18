Man charged with shooting kids who threw snowballs at car

A Milwaukee man is charged with firing shots at children who threw snowballs at his car, injuring two of them.

Twenty-four-year-old William Carson is charged with two counts of first-degree reckless injury and five counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, all felonies.

Prosecutors allege Carson fired nine shots at seven children in early January. The complaint says a 13-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl were injured, suffering gunshot wounds to the thigh and forearm, while a bullet also grazed a third child.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Carson is jailed with bond set at $35,000.

