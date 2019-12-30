Man charged with open murder and mutilation in connection to Kevin Bacon

Kevin Bacon's body was found in a house in the Bennington Township area in Shiawassee County after he was reported missing Christmas Day.

Morrice area-resident Mark Latunski, 50, was charged with one count of open murder and one count of mutilation of a human body.

Latunski faces up to life in prison if found guilty of these charges.

A friend of Bacon said he was going to meet up with a person from a dating app.

Police have not yet released any other details on how Bacon was killed, how his body was discovered or his relationship with the suspect.

