Man charged with child abuse for toddler shot in the head

A man was arrested in the case of a toddler being shot on the south side of Lansing on Dec. 3

The Ingham County Prosecutor issued criminal charges on Lansing resident Lamarko Davion Joseph, 26.

He is charged with one count of child abuse in the second degree, one count of a felon in possession of a weapon, and two counts of a felony firearm.

Police said that the toddler was in stable condition, but remained in the hospital at that time.

The 3-year-old boy was shot in the head and was struggling to breathe when first responders arrived to the scene.

Police initially did not rule out that the gunshot wound could have been accidentally self inflicted.

According to reports, Joseph is in police custody due to an unrelated charge. Bond is set at $10,000.

Joseph's next court appearance will be 1 p.m. on Dec. 26 in 54-A District court in front of Judge Alderson.

