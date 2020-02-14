Man charged with beating death in Detroit motel

A 24-year-old man has been charged in the beating death of another man inside a Detroit motel room.

The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says Jimmy Pickett of Detroit was arraigned Friday on first-degree felony murder.

The body of 56-year-old Bashar Kallabat of Bloomfield Hills was found Tuesday night at the east side motel.

The prosecutor’s office says property belonging to Kallabat was taken. His slaying remains under investigation.

The Fair Michigan Justice Project is prosecuting the case. The program assists law enforcement officers and prosecutors in solving serious crimes against lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgender persons.

