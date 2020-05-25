Man charged with beating Detroit nursing home patient

A 20-year-old Detroit nursing home patient has been charged with assault after allegedly beating his 75-year-old roommate and recording it on video.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office says Jaden T. Hayden, of Ypsilanti, was charged with two counts of assault, larceny and two counts of stealing a financial transaction device.

Hayden was sharing a room with Norman Bledsoe when authorities allege that he set up a cellphone and recorded himself beating the older man.

Prosecutors say Hayden told nursing home workers who found Bledsoe bleeding on May 15 that Bledsoe had fallen out of bed.

Bledsoe was taken to a hospital for head injuries.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.