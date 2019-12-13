Man charged in woman's death

A 50-year-old man has been charged in the slaying of a woman whose body was dragged through snow and left in a rural area in northern Michigan.

Frank Supal was arraigned Friday on an open murder charge.

Police say 62-year-old Wanda Lyons was reported missing Wednesday by her husband in Traverse City.

An autopsy shows she was beaten, stabbed, strangled and had neck fractures. Police say Lyons and her husband had settled in Traverse City after living in the Chicago area.

Authorities also say Supal lived off and on at a motel where the couple had been staying.

