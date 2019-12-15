Man charged after smacking reporter on live TV

A video that went viral of a runner inappropriately touching a female reporter on live TV has now turned into a criminal charge.

43-year-old Thomas Callaway is facing a sexual battery charge and is out on bail.

Callaway, whose attorney has not responded to a request for comment, admitted he touched Alex Bozarjian in an interview with NBC affiliate WSAV.

Bozarjian says she was hurt physically and emotionally.

"He kind of winds up and he hit me hard... The reason why maybe it caught so much fire is because the emotion is extremely relatable for women all over the world," she said.

