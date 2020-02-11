Man charged after moving into someone else's seasonal home

A suburban Detroit man has been arrested in northern Michigan after authorities say he moved into a seasonal home belonging to someone else.

The Charlevoix County sheriff's office says Tuesday that the 55-year-old man is charged with home invasion.

He is from Shelby Township, north of Detroit. Deputies found the man living in a home in Bay Township, about 265 miles northwest of Detroit.

The sheriff’s office says the property owner’s belongings were moved out of the house, the locks were changed, and a new mailbox was put up.

Deputies also recovered property reported stolen from a home in a nearby community.

