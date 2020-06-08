Man charged after driving through Jackson protest, hitting one

Flint Convers, 40, has been charged after he was accused of driving his car through a protest, hitting a man in Jackson back on June 6.

Convers has been charged with felony assault with intent to do great bodily harm. The charge carries a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Convers is also being charged with misdemeanor reckless driving which carries a maximum sentence of 93 days and a $100 fine.

Protesters gathered in front of the Jackson County Courthouse Monday afternoon asking that Convers be charged with attempted murder.

Convers was already on probation for alcohol abuse.

He is set to appear in court for a preliminary examination June 25. His bond is set at $100,000.

