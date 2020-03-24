Sign in DeWitt spreading positivity during coronavirus pandemic

A family in DeWitt is spending their time inspiring others to stay positive during the coronavirus outbreak with a big message.

Richard Crandall and his grandson Landon Mather built a large about 8-foot tall "We Are Strong" sign on their property at Forest Hill and Wacousta roads to inspire hope during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Actually, it was my wife's idea, she said, we need to make sign -- I go... 'what kind of sign?' She goes 'just a sign to inspire people about what's going on,'" said Crandall.

Crandall and Mather put the sign up on Monday, the same day Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced her "Stay Home, Stay Safe" executive order.

"It was fun building it," Mather said. "It took us like maybe an hour or so to put together then we brought it out here."

"My grandson, he's off school so I go 'it could be a wood shop class for him," Crandall said. "We went out in the barn and I had a bunch of old boards laying around and just kind of screwed them together."

Crandall said people on the street were the first to ask about what they were doing during the building process, and some were even willing to pitch in.

"When I was building it, the neighbors over here, both of them came out and they wanted to help," Crandall said. "So they kind of stood and talked to them a little bit. I said 'we can handle it,'" said Crandall.

After the sign was put up, Crandall's daughter posted a picture of it on social media where it started to get attention.

People are encouraged to see the sign while maintaining "social distance," or at least 6 feet apart from each other, Crandall said.

"We want people to come out and get their picture taken by it and bring a little flag and stick it down and show your support for the country," he said.

People are urged to stay calm during the pandemic, he said.

"This will pass give it time,"said Crandall. "We are strong were going to beat this thing."

The family plans to keep the sign up during the executive order to stay home and stay safe, which lasts for the next three weks.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.