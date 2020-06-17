Man braves storm drain to save ducks

Nine ducklings accidentally found their way into a storm drain, but were lucky enough that Kyle Morgan and his fiancé Monica Cyrocki were nearby.

Kyle Morgan rescued baby ducks from a storm drain. (Source: WILX)

"I was downtown picking up some food and I'm hearing quacking in the background and I'm like, 'What's going on,’” Morgan said. “She goes, 'There's ducks stuck in the drain.’ So we came back, and they were down there for sure."

Morgan and Cyrocki were able to get most of them out of a catch basin with a net. Morgan had to go the extra mile to get the rest.

"For me to be down there, after seeing the movie 'IT,' it was pretty disturbing down there, but at the time you have to get the job done when you know it's lives down there,” Morgan said. “I wasn't about to just let them stay down there."

Getting the few that dropped down was easy, but the last one escaped Kyle’s grasp in the small space.

"You can't really do too much when you're down there,” Morgan said.

He was forced to get out of the storm drain. He got some weird looks and some understandable questions.

"Nobody was like 'I don't like this, I don't like that,'” Morgan said. “Everybody was like 'Let me help, let me help,' running to get flashlights, stopping their cars to block the road. The whole thing was great."

Morgan said that as a dad and animal lover, it felt good knowing he helped save some lives.

"I was just reacting,” Morgan said. “’I got to get them out of there.' That was my biggest thing."

Copyright WILX. All rights reserved.

