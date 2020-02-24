Man brandishes gun during fight in Calhoun County

On Sunday, Feb. 23, shortly before midnight, a Calhoun County deputy heard two people arguing and then a female scream in the area near Wyndtree Drive. The deputy found a group of people nearby and during the investigation, the deputy says he learned that a 22-year-old Battle Creek man had brandished a gun and threatened other people during an argument.

The deputy found a pistol and the man was booked in the Calhoun County Jail on assault and weapons charges, along with an unrelated warrant.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office hasn't confirmed the identity of the suspect.